Assam floods affect over 88,000 animals; Golaghat, Jorhat among worst-hit districts

The devastating floods in Assam have severely impacted the state's livestock sector, with 88,240 animals affected across the worst-hit districts, according to the latest official data.

Among the affected livestock, 45,895 are large animals, 26,335 are small animals, and 16,010 are poultry, highlighting the extensive damage caused by the floods.

Golaghat reported the highest number of affected animals at 24,723, including 14,116 large animals and 10,607 small animals. Jorhat followed with 23,163 affected animals, while Nagaon reported 19,738, Sivasagar 10,279, Charaideo 9,964, and Dibrugarh 373.

The floods have also washed away 9,973 animals, all reported from Charaideo district. These include 2,042 large animals, 2,225 small animals, and 5,706 poultry, making it the worst-hit district in terms of livestock losses.

The damage to livestock is expected to have a significant impact on rural livelihoods, particularly among farming households dependent on cattle, goats, poultry and other domestic animals for income and sustenance.

The Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department has been conducting relief measures, including fodder distribution, veterinary assistance and disease surveillance, in flood-affected districts to minimise further losses.

BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia has urged the government to provide direct compensation to families who have suffered losses in the livestock and poultry sectors, saying the floods have severely damaged the state's rural economy.

Speaking in Guwahati on July 27, the Khumtai MLA said the impact of the floods extends beyond damaged homes and infrastructure, with cattle rearing and poultry farming—key sources of livelihood in rural Assam bearing the brunt of the disaster.

"The flood has completely shattered the economies of several districts in Assam, particularly the rural economy. The government must compensate people for losses in the poultry and livestock sectors," Saikia said, while also acknowledging the government's ongoing relief efforts.

His appeal comes as the flood death toll in Assam has risen to 68, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS).