Thirteen fishermen, stranded for three days on a riverine islet in the Brahmaputra River near Dibrugarh district, were rescued this morning by an Indian Air Force helicopter amidst challenging conditions. The fishermen, from eastern Assam, faced perilous conditions since Friday, battling rising waters and strong currents that prevented the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) from reaching them.

Efforts by local SDRF teams to rescue the fishermen were repeatedly hindered by high tides and swift currents exacerbated by monsoon rains.

Earlier , Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on July 1, assured the public of continuous monitoring of the flood situation in Dibrugarh, where thirteen fishermen were stranded on a riverine islet in the Brahmaputra River since Friday. The Chief Minister's proactive stance came amidst challenging conditions exacerbated by monsoon rains, which caused rising waters and strong currents that impeded rescue efforts by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).