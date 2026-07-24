Assam Floods: AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal donates Rs 2 crore, seeks Rs 10,000 crore Central package

AIUDF president and former Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal on July 23 announced a personal contribution of Rs 2 crore towards flood relief and rehabilitation in Assam after visiting flood-affected areas in Charaideo and Sivasagar district.

Ajmal toured relief camps and inundated villages, where he met affected families, listened to their grievances and reviewed the extent of the damage caused by the floods that have impacted large parts of Upper Assam.

Addressing the media, the AIUDF chief said the devastation was on a scale that could not be addressed through individual contributions alone.

"The Rs 2 crore I have contributed is not enough. Even if the amount were increased twenty times, it would still fall short considering the extent of the destruction and suffering caused by the floods."

He urged the Central government to announce a special relief package of Rs 10,000 crore for Assam's flood-affected districts, saying thousands of families had lost their homes, livelihoods and essential belongings and would require long-term rehabilitation.

Ajmal also appealed to the Centre and the Assam government to expedite relief operations, rehabilitation measures and the restoration of damaged infrastructure to help normal life return in the affected areas.

He said the scale of the disaster required a coordinated humanitarian response, calling on governments, organisations and individuals to work together to support flood-affected communities.