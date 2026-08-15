Assam floods: Bihubor survivors face fresh hardship as receding waters leave homes buried in mud, silt

Life remains far from normal in Bihubor, one of the worst-affected areas of Assam’s devastating floods, as receding waters leave behind thick layers of mud and silt across homes, roads and courtyards.

While floodwaters have withdrawn from some areas, the accumulation of silt has created a fresh challenge for residents trying to return home and rebuild their lives. Several houses remain severely damaged, forcing families to live in cramped conditions or makeshift shelters along roadsides.

In some households, as many as 10 to 12 family members are being forced to stay in a single room. Residents said they are struggling to clean their homes while coping with the loss of household belongings, livestock, important documents and livelihoods.

Local resident Indu Devi said her family had lost almost everything after the floodwaters entered their home suddenly. Although food and other essential supplies are currently available, she said most household belongings were destroyed and around 10 family members are now staying together in one room.

In several parts of Bihubor, the situation remains critical as floodwaters have not completely receded even after weeks. Some residents said they have not been able to return to their homes for nearly 20 to 25 days.

Binita Gogol, another resident, said floodwaters that entered her home on July 20 have still not completely receded. She said livestock, household belongings and documents related to her children's education were destroyed.

Transportation has also emerged as a major challenge, with residents in some affected areas still required to travel one to two kilometres by boat to reach their homes or access essential services.

Another resident, Joon Dekha, said her family managed to escape the sudden rise in floodwaters but lost most of their belongings. With her daughter studying in Class 10 and son in Class 5, she said she is now worried about continuing their education while her husband works as a daily-wage labourer.

The devastation has left many families facing an uncertain future, even as the immediate threat from rising water begins to ease.

Assam has recorded more than 100 flood-related deaths, while thousands of people have been displaced across several districts amid the ongoing flood situation.