The Brahmaputra river has reported a surge in water level as Assam has been reeling under severe flooding amid torrential rains lashing the state over the past few days, further submerging 4,113.27 hectares of crop area and affecting 411 villages.

The incessant rainfall has also inundated large parts of the state.



According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the floods have impacted nearly 1.34 lakh people, including 33,760 children, across seven districts: Kamrup, Karimganj, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Cachar, Tinsukia, and Lakhimpur.

Floodwaters have submerged 4,113.27 hectares of crop area and affected 411 villages under 17 revenue circles. The worst-hit district is Cachar, where 67,030 people have been affected, followed by Karimganj with 27,235 people, Dhemaji with 25,947 people, Tinsukia with 9,868 people, and Dibrugarh with 3,857 people.

ASDMA reports that the floods have have claimed 32 lives across the State this year. Over 11,000 people are currently taking shelter in 71 relief camps and distribution centers set up by the administration in various flood-hit districts.

"The Brahmaputra water level is increasing because of the continuous rains. When the water level increases, it comes to the roads and there is blockage," stated a resident living near the banks of the river.

Cyclone Remal has brought about intense rainfall in Assam, leading to widespread flooding. 14 districts and 309 villages have been affected due to the floods with Karimganj being the worst affected, as per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

According to the India Meteorological Department, moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places over Assam for the next few days.

IMD has issued a red alert for the first two days in July and thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam. Heavy to extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam for the next two days.