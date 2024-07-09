Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a positive development in the state's flood situation via a post on microblogging site X, stating that the water levels of the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries are below the danger level in most areas. In certain locations where levels remain above the danger mark, a downward trend has been observed.

Earlier, on July 7, as Assam faced severe flooding, CM Sarma visited Palashbari in Kamrup district to assess the situation firsthand. He inspected three relief camps and interacted with flood victims to review the ongoing rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts.

During his visit, Sarma first stopped at the relief camp at Amrit Chandra Thakuria Commerce College, where 28 flood-affected individuals had taken shelter. He reviewed the distribution of essential supplies, including safe drinking water, baby food, and medicines.

Sarma then proceeded to No. 1 Satrapara LP School in Nahira, within the Rampur Educational Block, to meet the 29 people temporarily housed there. He instructed Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli to ensure the adequate provision of relief materials, particularly for babies and the elderly.

The Chief Minister also visited the Nahira Guimara High School relief camp, which accommodated 236 flood victims. He assured the camp's residents that the government would take necessary steps to repair or rebuild homes damaged or destroyed by the floodwaters. Sarma directed the DC to compile a list of affected individuals to facilitate their rehabilitation.