The ongoing floods in Assam have claimed 38 lives, with three more people drowning in the past 24 hours. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the latest victims include two individuals from Tinsukia district and one from Dhemaji district.

The flood situation has worsened, affecting over 11.34 lakh people across 28 districts. The most impacted districts include Lakhimpur, Darrang, and Golaghat, where thousands have been displaced. In Lakhimpur alone, 165,319 people are affected, followed by 147,143 in Darrang and 106,480 in Golaghat.

The deluge has inundated 42,476 hectares of crop area and affected 2,208 villages under 84 revenue circles. Major rivers such as the Brahmaputra, Subansiri, Burhidihing, Dikhou, Disang, Dhansiri (S), Jia-Bharali, Puthimari, Kopili, Beki, Kushiyara, Barak, and Dhaleswari are flowing above the danger mark at various locations.

Relief efforts are underway, with the administration setting up 489 relief camps and distribution centers. Nearly 2.87 lakh people are taking shelter in these camps. Additionally, many flood-affected individuals are seeking refuge in higher grounds, school buildings, roads, and bridges.

Rescue operations by local administration, Army, paramilitary forces, SDRF, and Circle Office have been ongoing. On Tuesday, around 2,900 people were rescued from different flood-hit areas. The administration has distributed 10,754.98 quintals of rice, 1,958.89 quintals of dal, 554.91 quintals of salt, and 23,061.44 liters of mustard oil among the affected population. Cattle feed has also been provided to those in need.

The flood has impacted 832,099 animals, damaged 74 roads, 6 bridges, and 14 embankments, with five embankments breached. The situation remains critical as authorities continue to monitor and respond to the crisis.