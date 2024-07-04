Assam is facing a devastating flood crisis that has claimed the lives of 46 people, with eight deaths reported in the last 24 hours alone. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the flood situation remains critical as over 16.25 lakh people across 29 districts have been affected by the second wave of floods.

The worst-hit district, Dhubri, has seen 2,23,210 people affected, followed closely by Darrang with 1,83,738 people and Lakhimpur with 1,66,063 affected individuals. The flood waters have inundated 2800 villages under 105 revenue circles, affecting a staggering 3.86 lakh people who are now seeking shelter in 515 relief camps and distribution centers.

In addition to human suffering, the deluge has also affected 11,20,165 animals, adding to the widespread devastation. Rescue operations by NDRF, SDRF, Indian Army, and other agencies have been actively underway, with 8,377 people rescued in the past 24 hours alone.

The flood waters have also wreaked havoc on infrastructure, damaging 100 roads, 14 bridges, and breaching 11 embankments across the state. Major rivers including the Brahmaputra and its tributaries are flowing above the danger mark in several areas, exacerbating the plight of residents in districts such as Dhubri, Tezpur, Guwahati and Goalpara.