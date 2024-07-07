

The flood situation in Assam remains grim as eight more individuals lost their lives due to the ongoing deluge, bringing the toll to 78, according to an official bulletin from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The latest casualties include two deaths each reported from Dhubri and Nalbari districts, and one each from Cachar, Goalpara, Dhemaji, and Sivasagar. This brings the total toll from this year's floods, landslides, and storms to 78, as reported by the ASDMA bulletin.

The floods have ravaged communities, claiming lives, damaging infrastructure, and causing widespread displacement. Approximately 500 families in Rowmari Pathar have been rendered homeless as their homes and lands were engulfed by erosion and flooding. Barpeta district, one of the hardest-hit areas, has witnessed the inundation of 179 villages, affecting nearly 140,000 people due to river erosion and flooding.

The agricultural sector has suffered immensely, with 63,490.97 hectares of crop area submerged across the state. In Dhubri district alone, 775,721 residents have been severely impacted by the floods, underscoring the scale of the humanitarian crisis.

Overall, more than 2.42 million people in 30 districts of Assam have been affected by the floods, which have disrupted daily life and caused significant economic losses. The urgent need for relief efforts is paramount, with ongoing rescue operations and rehabilitation measures aimed at providing essential aid to those in distress and restoring normalcy in the affected regions.