Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma provided an update on the ongoing flood situation in the state, assuring residents that the situation is under control with the support from the central government. Sarma posted on X, "An update on Assam Floods: Situation is under control, and if there are no further rains in Arunachal and South Tibet, things will improve. Be it funds or the support of NDRF & Armed Forces, Govt of India is standing completely with the people of Assam".

The floods have forced over 3.86 lakh people to seek refuge in 515 relief camps and distribution centers established by the administration across 24 affected districts. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported that 11,20,165 animals have also been impacted by the deluge.

Rescue operations are being conducted by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services, local administration, Indian Army, and paramilitary forces. On Wednesday alone, 8,377 people were rescued from flood-hit areas.

The situation is particularly dire in Kaziranga National Park, where 31 animals have drowned and 82 others have been rescued from floodwaters. A park official reported that 23 hog deer drowned and 15 died during treatment. Forest officials managed to rescue 73 hog deer, two otters, two sambar deer, a scops owl, one rhino calf, an Indian hare, and a jungle cat.

The floods have claimed 46 lives across Assam, with eight fatalities reported on Wednesday. Over 16.25 lakh people in 29 districts, including Goalpara, Nagaon, Nalbari, Kamrup, Morigaon, Dibrugarh, and Sonitpur, are affected by this second wave of flooding, which has been one of the worst in recent years