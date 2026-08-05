Assam floods continue to affect over 1.6 lakh people across 14 districts, death toll reaches 95

Flood conditions continued to affect several parts of Assam on Wednesday, August 5 with more than 1.6 lakh people remaining impacted across 14 districts even as the overall situation showed signs of gradual improvement in some areas. The cumulative death toll from this year's floods has risen to 95, according to the latest official update.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority's (ASDMA) daily flood report stated that 160,653 people across 563 villages in 38 revenue circles of 14 districts remain affected by the current wave of floods. The affected districts are Golaghat, Lakhimpur, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Biswanath, Dhemaji, Kamrup (Metro), Jorhat, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Nagaon, Darrang, Karbi Anglong and Udalguri.

The Dhansiri (South) river at Numaligarh was the only river flowing above the danger level as per the Central Water Commission's 8 am bulletin, while no river was flowing above its highest flood level.

Sivasagar remained the worst-affected district, with 57,243 people impacted, followed by Golaghat with 33,871, Jorhat with 24,923, Charaideo with 22,122, Lakhimpur with 5,787, Dhemaji with 4,533, Biswanath with 3,747, Darrang with 3,613 and Nagaon with 2,764 affected residents. A total of 16,951.76 hectares of crop area remained submerged across the state.

Relief operations continued in the affected districts with 104 relief camps and relief distribution centres functioning across the state. These facilities were sheltering 12,356 inmates, while another 32,048 people were receiving assistance through relief distribution centres outside camps.

Rescue agencies deployed 76 boats, evacuating 491 people and 20 animals from inundated areas. Relief materials, including rice, pulses, edible oil and cattle feed, continued to be distributed among affected families.

The floods also caused extensive damage to public infrastructure. Official reports recorded damage to 22 roads, two bridges, multiple embankments, and 76 houses that were either fully or severely damaged, while another 266 houses suffered partial damage.

According to the official report, one person remains missing, while floodwaters have also affected 35,025 animals across the state.

With water levels gradually receding in several areas but fresh rainfall continuing in parts of Upper Assam, authorities remain on alert as restoration of damaged infrastructure and relief operations continue in the affected districts.