Assam floods continue to batter six districts, Dhansiri (South) flows above danger level

Flood conditions remained severe across Assam on Monday, July 27, with more than 4.45 lakh people affected in six districts, according to the latest Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) report.

The affected districts are Sivasagar, Golaghat, Charaideo, Jorhat, Nagaon and Kamrup (Metropolitan). While floodwaters have caused extensive damage to homes, roads and agricultural land, no human fatalities have been reported so far.

Data released by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) at 8 pm on July 27 showed that 631 villages across 21 revenue circles remain inundated. Charaideo is the worst-hit district, with around 1.88 lakh people affected, followed by Sivasagar with 1.44 lakh affected residents.

The floods have also dealt a significant blow to agriculture, with 37,139.52 hectares of cropland submerged. More than 2.56 lakh livestock have been affected, while over 26,000 animals have reportedly been washed away.

Among the state's major rivers, the Dhansiri (South) at Numaligarh continues to flow above the danger level. However, no river has crossed its highest flood level (HFL) so far.

Relief measures have been intensified, with the administration operating 184 relief camps and distribution centres. A total of 28,695 people are currently staying in these facilities, including 97 pregnant or lactating women and 42 persons with disabilities.

Rescue teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the local administration are continuing evacuation operations using 67 boats.

The floods have also damaged infrastructure across several districts. Road stretches in Jorhat, Sivasagar and Charaideo have either been overtopped or eroded by floodwaters. Authorities reported that 171 houses were completely destroyed, while another 4,667 sustained partial damage.

Several primary schools in Sivasagar and Jorhat have also been affected, with reports of flooding and structural damage.

Urban flooding has been reported from the Chandmari area under the Dispur revenue circle in Kamrup (Metropolitan), although no displacement of residents has been recorded there.

Relief materials, including rice, dal and salt, are being distributed in the worst-affected areas, particularly in Sivasagar and Golaghat, as the state government continues to monitor the evolving situation.

Meanwhile, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Assam president Ahmad Ali Ayyubi said the flood situation remains serious and claimed that relief materials have so far been distributed to around 2,400 affected families. He also said both the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister are monitoring the situation and that ration supplies have been made available by the state government.