Assam floods continue to batter six districts; over 46,000 affected, 3,809 hectares of cropland under water

The flood situation in Assam remained grim on July 1, with more than 46,000 people affected across six districts and over 3,809 hectares of agricultural land submerged, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The deluge has affected 46,938 people in 10 revenue circles and 221 villages across Dhemaji, Nalbari, Dibrugarh, Chirang, Lakhimpur and Biswanath districts.

Dhemaji continues to be the worst-hit district, accounting for 45,841 affected people.

The ASDMA on Tuesday confirmed the season's first flood-related death after a woman drowned in floodwaters at Sissiborgaon in Dhemaji district.

The bulletin also said that the Brahmaputra and Disang rivers were flowing above the danger level, while floodwaters have damaged roads and other infrastructure in several parts of the state.

More than 450 displaced people are currently taking shelter in four relief camps, while six relief distribution centres have been set up to provide assistance to affected residents.

The floods have also impacted livestock, with over 88,000 animals affected across the state.

Authorities are continuing relief and rehabilitation efforts as water levels remain high in the affected districts.