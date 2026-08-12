Assam floods: Death toll rises to 102 as 1.12 lakh remain affected across 7 districts

The death toll in this year's floods in Assam has risen to 102, while around 1.12 lakh people remain affected across seven districts, according to the latest assessment by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The latest update as of August 11 showed that 25 revenue circles across seven districts remain affected, with 47 relief camps housing around 7,982 people who are yet to return home.

Sivasagar remains among the worst-affected districts, with five revenue circles and 476 villages affected. Around 5.74 lakh people have been affected in the district, according to the preliminary assessment.

Three revenue circles in Sivasagar remain inundated, while around 28,356 hectares of land are submerged. As many as 3,804 houses have been damaged and preliminary estimates indicate the loss of around two lakh animals, including poultry and large and small livestock.

In Charaideo, the situation remains particularly severe, with three revenue circles and 193 villages affected. More than two lakh people have been affected, while 24 relief camps and 253 relief distribution centres remain operational.

The district has reported 22 deaths and 5,698 people have been rescued. Around 18,449 hectares of crop area have been submerged and 488 houses completely damaged. More than 23,600 livestock and animals have also been lost.

Jorhat has reported around 1.66 lakh affected people across five revenue circles and 104 villages. Thirty-nine relief camps are housing around 9,659 people, while more than 7,000 hectares of crop area have been affected or submerged. The district has reported nine deaths.

In Golaghat, six revenue circles and 254 villages have been affected, impacting more than one lakh people. Fifty relief camps have been opened, with over 6,000 people currently staying there. The district has reported eight deaths, while assessment of damaged houses is underway.

Across the state, the floods have affected 2,715 villages and around 84,647 hectares of crop area. Preliminary estimates indicate 49 embankment breaches and damage to 104 embankments, while 36 bridges and 1,108 roads have also been damaged.

The state has arranged large-scale relief supplies, including 48,558 quintals of rice, 10,157 quintals of pulses, 4,007 quintals of salt, 1.63 lakh litres of mustard oil and 79,534 tarpaulin sheets.

The Assam government is also providing Rs 15,000 per affected family as interim financial assistance through Direct Benefit Transfer. So far, 64,891 families have received the assistance, while payments for another 31,212 families are under process.

The assistance includes Rs 2,500 for clothing, Rs 2,500 for utensils, Rs 3,000 for livelihood support and an additional Rs 7,000 from the state government.

ASDMA said the figures are based on preliminary assessments and may be revised as further damage assessments are completed.