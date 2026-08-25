Assam floods: Death toll rises to 107, over 1.37 lakh people affected across 10 districts

Assam continues to grapple with severe flooding, with the latest report from the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS), Assam, showing that flooding remains active across 10 districts, 28 revenue circles and 456 villages. The flood death toll in the state has risen to 107.

The affected districts include Golaghat, Sivasagar, Hojai, Darrang, Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong, Charaideo, Nagaon and Biswanath. Around 1,37,590 people have been affected, while 11,933.46 hectares of crop area have been submerged.

Golaghat is the worst affected in terms of population, with 68,239 people affected, followed by Sivasagar with 39,495 and Jorhat with 16,259.

According to the Central Water Commission, the Dhansiri (South) is flowing above the danger level at Golaghat and Numaligarh, while the Kushiyara is above the danger mark at Sribhumi. No river is currently reported to be flowing above its highest flood level.

The continuing inundation has also forced thousands of people into relief camps. The report lists 125 relief camps and distribution centres, including 52 relief camps and 73 distribution centres. Around 8,000 people are currently staying in relief camps, including 3,592 men, 3,437 women and 919 children.

Sivasagar remains one of the major flood hotspots, with 39,495 people affected and 2,277 hectares of cropland submerged. The district has 19 relief camps, where 4,649 people are taking shelter.

In Golaghat, 68,239 people have been affected and more than 2,006 hectares of cropland have been submerged. The district has 82 relief camps and distribution centres, with 1,876 people staying in relief camps.

Rescue operations are continuing, with 59 medical teams deployed and 10 boats operating across the affected districts. In Jorhat alone, 107 people have been evacuated by boat, according to the report.

The latest assessment also records 516 damaged houses in Sivasagar, including 176 fully or severely damaged and 340 partially damaged homes.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and undertake rescue, relief and medical operations across the affected areas as flooding persists in several parts of the state.