Assam floods: Death toll rises to 66, over 6.5 lakh still affected

The flood situation in Assam showed slight improvement on July 25, though more than 6.54 lakh people continued to remain affected across six districts, while four more deaths pushed this year's flood toll to 66.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), three of the four deaths were reported from Sivasagar district and one from Charaideo.

The number of flood-affected people dropped from over 7.05 lakh across nine districts on Friday to 6,54,800 across six districts on Saturday. Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Sivasagar remain affected.

Sivasagar continues to be the worst-hit district, with nearly 2.9 lakh people affected, followed by around 1.9 lakh in Charaideo and more than 1.3 lakh in Jorhat.

The ASDMA said 274 relief camps and aid distribution centres are currently operational across the affected districts, providing shelter and assistance to 18,902 displaced people.

Its daily flood bulletin stated that 810 villages remain inundated, while floodwaters have damaged 34,970.8 hectares of cropland across the state.

The disaster has also damaged embankments, roads, bridges and other public infrastructure. Meanwhile, the Dikhou River in Sivasagar and the Dhansiri River at Numaligarh continue to flow above the danger level.