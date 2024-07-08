The devastating floods in Assam have claimed six more lives, taking the total death toll since May to 72. This latest toll comes even as the floodwaters began receding on July 6. In addition to the flood casualties, two people lost their lives in a rain-induced landslide near the Assam-Meghalaya border on July 5.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to discuss the flood situation. Shah assured that Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands firmly with the people of Assam and is committed to providing all possible assistance to the state.

The floods have wreaked havoc across 30 districts, with major rivers flowing above the danger mark at several locations. The disaster has left a trail of destruction, affecting a significant portion of the population and causing extensive damage to property and wildlife.

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, arrived in Assam's Silchar ahead of his scheduled visit to Manipur. During his stay, Gandhi is expected to meet with people affected by the severe floods, according to a state party spokesperson.

Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah presented a comprehensive report to Rahul Gandhi on the current flood situation in the state. The report detailed the extent of the devastation and urged Gandhi to raise the issue of Assam's perennial floods in Parliament. It also sought enhanced compensation from the Centre for the flood-affected areas.

The report outlined the severe impact of the floods up to July 7:

Death Toll: 58

58 Displacement: 53,429 people are currently seeking refuge in shelter camps across the state.

53,429 people are currently seeking refuge in shelter camps across the state. Affected Population: 23.9 lakh people are affected across 3,535 villages.

23.9 lakh people are affected across 3,535 villages. Crop Damage: 68,769 hectares of crop area has been submerged.

68,769 hectares of crop area has been submerged. Wildlife Casualties: 114 animals, including 6 rhinos, have perished in Kaziranga National Park.

The situation remains dire, with thousands of people displaced and extensive damage to crops and wildlife. The state and central governments are working together to provide relief and rehabilitation to the affected areas.