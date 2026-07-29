Assam floods: Death toll rises to 78; over 3 lakh people affected across 7 districts

Assam’s flood death toll has risen to 78, with three more fatalities reported from Sivasagar and Golaghat districts, while over 3 lakh people continue to remain affected across seven districts of the state.

According to the latest flood situation report, 3,00,031 people have been affected by the floods in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Biswanath and Kamrup Metropolitan districts.

A total of 551 villages under 21 revenue circles are currently affected, while floodwaters have damaged crops spread across 21,523.08 hectares.

Three deaths were reported in the latest assessment, including two in Sivasagar and one in Golaghat, taking the cumulative flood death toll in Assam to 78.

Meanwhile, urban flooding continues to affect parts of Kamrup Metropolitan district, with three revenue circles and several localities remaining impacted.

The affected areas include Padumbari, Boragaon, the Excelcare Hospital area, Lachit Nagar, Zoo Road, Rukminigaon, Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Satgaon, Beharbari, Hatigaon, Wireless, Jorabat and Kamarkuchi near Zubeen Khetra.

However, no population has been officially reported as affected by the urban flooding so far.

Although floodwaters have started receding in several parts of the state, the situation remains challenging in many areas, where damaged houses, mud and silt deposits, disrupted road connectivity and extensive crop losses continue to hamper the return of affected families to normal life.