The death toll from the devastating floods in Assam has risen to 79 with the tragic loss of seven more lives today. The state continues to grapple with severe flooding that has wreaked havoc across 30 districts, affecting a significant portion of the population and causing extensive damage to property and wildlife.

On July 7, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the flood-hit Palashbari in Kamrup district to assess the situation firsthand. He inspected three relief camps and interacted with flood victims to review the ongoing rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts.

During his visit, CM Sarma first stopped at the relief camp at Amrit Chandra Thakuria Commerce College, where 28 flood-affected individuals had taken shelter. He reviewed the distribution of essential supplies, ensuring that the affected people received safe drinking water, baby food, and medicines.

The floods have caused major rivers to overflow, with water levels rising above the danger mark at several locations. The incessant rain and overflowing rivers have left a trail of destruction, inundating homes, farmlands, and infrastructure. The state government, along with various agencies, is working tirelessly to provide relief and support to the affected communities.

In his visit, CM Sarma emphasized the importance of timely and efficient distribution of relief materials. He also urged the officials to ensure that the needs of the vulnerable, including children and the elderly, are prioritized.

"The situation is indeed challenging, but we are committed to ensuring that every affected individual receives the necessary support. Our focus is on providing immediate relief and planning for long-term rehabilitation," said CM Sarma.

The state administration has set up numerous relief camps across the affected districts to shelter those displaced by the floods. Rescue operations are ongoing, with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams working round the clock to evacuate stranded residents and deliver essential supplies.

As Assam battles this natural calamity, the spirit of resilience among its people shines through. Volunteers, NGOs, and local communities are coming together to support the relief efforts, showcasing solidarity in the face of adversity.

The situation remains grim, with weather forecasts predicting more rain in the coming days. Authorities have issued warnings and are urging people in vulnerable areas to move to safer locations.