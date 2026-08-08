Assam floods: Death toll rises to 99, over 1.47 lakh people affected

The death toll in Assam's ongoing flood situation has reached 99, even as 12 districts continue to remain affected, according to the Assam Flood Report as on August 8.

The latest report of the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) said 460 villages across 30 revenue circles in Sonitpur, Nagaon, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Hojai, Darrang, Jorhat, Dhemaji, Charaideo, Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur and Biswanath districts are affected by the floods.

A total of 1,47,376 people, including 65,962 men, 63,037 women and 18,377 children, have been affected. The report also recorded 10,599.89 hectares of crop area submerged across the affected districts.

Golaghat recorded the highest number of affected people at 61,735, followed by Sivasagar with 43,492 and Jorhat with 24,283. Nagaon reported 8,520 affected people, while Charaideo recorded 6,358.

Three rivers — Dhansiri (South) at Golaghat and Numaligarh, and Kushiyara at Sribhumi — were flowing above the danger level as per the Central Water Commission bulletin issued at 8 am. No river was reported to be flowing above the highest flood level.

The authorities have opened 94 relief camps and centres across the affected districts, including 53 relief camps and 41 relief distribution centres. A total of 8,568 people are currently staying in relief camps, according to the report.

Sivasagar has the highest number of people in relief camps at 4,862, followed by Golaghat with 1,302, Jorhat with 1,254 and Nagaon with 1,031.

The report also recorded damage to 324 houses, including 176 fully or severely damaged houses and 148 partially damaged houses. Sivasagar accounted for all the reported house damage.

Flood-related infrastructure damage was also reported. Seven stretches of roads were damaged in Golaghat, while two embankment-related damages were reported in Hojai. No damaged bridges or breached embankments were reported in the latest bulletin.

Rescue operations have so far evacuated 135 people by boats, with operations involving SDRF, DDRF, Fire and Emergency Services and other agencies. Five people were also evacuated by helicopters, the report said.