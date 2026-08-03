Assam floods: Death toll stands at 87 as affected population drops to 1.28 lakh

The flood situation in Assam has shown further signs of improvement, with the number of affected people dropping to 1.28 lakh, even as the death toll from this year's floods remained at 87, according to the latest flood bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS).

The bulletin stated that 1,28,071 people continue to be affected across 380 villages in 24 revenue circles spanning seven districts — Charaideo, Sivasagar, Dhemaji, Golaghat, Biswanath, Jorhat and Lakhimpur.

Sivasagar remains the worst-affected district with 55,200 people impacted, followed by Charaideo (34,050), Jorhat (20,209), Golaghat (10,201) and Dhemaji (8,333). Smaller numbers of affected people were reported from Lakhimpur and Biswanath.

The report said 14,230.15 hectares of agricultural land remain submerged, with Charaideo accounting for the largest share of the inundated cropland, followed by Sivasagar, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Jorhat and Biswanath.

Relief and rehabilitation operations are continuing across the affected districts. The state administration is currently operating 55 relief camps and 17 relief distribution centres, sheltering 11,066 people.

Among those staying in relief camps are 4,835 men, 4,738 women and 1,462 children, along with 24 pregnant or lactating mothers and seven persons with disabilities. Sivasagar has the highest number of people housed in relief camps, followed by Jorhat and Dhemaji.

The bulletin also noted that the Dhansiri (South) River at Numaligarh in Golaghat district continues to flow above the danger level, while no river is currently flowing above its highest flood level.

District administrations continue to monitor the situation while carrying out relief, rehabilitation and damage assessment work in the flood-affected areas.