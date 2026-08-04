Assam floods: Debabrata Saikia alleges inadequate relief for families sheltering on roadsides

Former Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly and former Nazira MLA Debabrata Saikia has criticised the Assam government over what he described as inadequate relief measures for flood-affected families, alleging that many people displaced by the recent floods continue to live on roadsides without sufficient shelter.



After visiting flood-hit areas from Garmur to Chengdhara village in the Nazira constituency, Saikia said incessant rain throughout the night had further worsened the plight of families who have been forced to take shelter along roadsides after losing their homes.



"The incessant rain throughout the night has made the condition of flood-affected people taking shelter on roadsides even more miserable. They are trying to protect themselves and their livestock by putting up makeshift shelters using bamboo, tin sheets, tarpaulins and even bed sheets, creating small spaces where they can stay and cook," he said.



Keeping their condition in mind, Saikia said he visited the affected villages early on Tuesday morning, August 4, and distributed one tarpaulin each to around 100 flood-affected families from Garmur to Chengdhara village.



"I hope this provides them at least some relief during these difficult times," he said.

Saikia alleged that despite repeatedly informing the district administration about the plight of the flood victims, adequate relief measures had not been put in place.



"Despite repeatedly informing the administration, it has failed to arrange an adequate number of tarpaulins or establish sufficient relief camps for the distressed people. This is truly unfortunate," he said.



He urged the authorities to strengthen relief and rehabilitation efforts by ensuring adequate shelter, tarpaulins and essential supplies for displaced families until permanent rehabilitation is completed.