The third wave of flood in Assam has worsened, and the situation in the state's Dhemaji remains grim on October 13 with 39,000 people facing the heat of flood.

As per the Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) flood report, as many as 76 villages have been affected under the four revenue circle such as Dhemaji, Jonai, Sissiborgaon, and Gogamukh.

In addition to this, the flood waters have submerged 2,838,40 hectares of cropland in the Dhemaji district.

Meanwhile, in the wake of worsening situations, the state government has to tighten its belt to deal with the situation and has set up 22 relief camps centres in the affected districts of the state such as Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, and Nagaon.

The flood report further mentioned that 15 villages under the Gogamukh revenue circle which come under the Dhemaji district are currently affected due to the flood and due to this villagers are forced to leave their homes.

Apart from these, 26 villages in Jonai, Sissiborgaon 25 villages are also reeling under heavy flood as compared to other districts.

A total of 69,000 people have been affected in the said five districts of the state. A total of 110 villages have been submerged and 3021.40 hectares of cropland in five districts have been destroyed.

In Lakhimpur, around 27,119 people have been affected including domestic animals.

Notably, in the wake of the flood in the state, the ASDMA along with all the stakeholders have expedited the recovery and rescue services to the severely affected areas.

Meanwhile, the report also said that the river Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Nimatighat in Majuli and due to this ferry services have been affected severely.