As heavy rains continue to lash the state of Assam, the latest reports from the Flood Reporting and Information Management System reveal a grim situation. With a population of over 30,000 affected, the floodwaters have wreaked havoc across 18 districts. In addition, landslides have been reported in several areas, causing further disruption and concern.

Population Affected and Highest Impact Areas:



According to the data, a staggering 30,729 individuals have been affected by the floods. The district of Lakhimpur has witnessed the highest number of people impacted, with 22,061 individuals facing the wrath of the rising waters. Dibrugarh follows closely behind, with 3,857 affected individuals, and Kokrajhar with 1,769 affected individuals.

Crop and Infrastructure Damage:



The floods have also taken a toll on agricultural lands, with approximately 4,741.23 hectares of crop area affected. Additionally, the floodwaters have caused damage to vital infrastructure, including 31 roads, 7 bridges, and 3 embankments, hampering connectivity and posing significant challenges for relief operations.

Landslides:



Several districts have reported landslides triggered by the incessant rainfall. In Dima-Hasao district, areas such as Haflong, Dibarai, Lower Lodi, Saron, Moulhoi, and Mullnom have been affected. Similarly, Kamrup (M) district witnessed a landslide incident in Guwahati at Durgasarubar and Narranarayan path. Karimganj district also experienced landslides in Badarpur and Vill. Rani Gram Pt. I, adding to the woes of the affected population.

Urban Floods:



Urban areas have not been spared from the deluge. In Silchar, Cachar district, flash floods caused by waterlogging have impacted the town. Other affected urban areas include Darrang, Jorhat, Kamrup (M), and Kokrajhar, where residential areas and streets have been inundated.

Relief Measures and Animal Impact:



To provide assistance to those affected, a total of 25 relief camps have been set up across the affected districts, offering shelter and essential supplies. Additionally, reports indicate that a staggering 84,711 animals, including big animals, small animals, and poultry, have been affected by the floods, emphasizing the widespread impact on both human and animal lives.