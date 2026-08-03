Assam floods: Golaghat families remain displaced despite improving situation

Although the flood situation in Assam's Golaghat district has improved, several families remain displaced as floodwaters continue to inundate low-lying villages, with residents demanding a permanent drainage solution to prevent recurring floods.

Villages under the Komarbandha Gram Panchayat, including Kuliapani, Kapuhating, Na-Pamua, Rajnakhat, Kharjan, Mahatgaon and Kumargaon, continue to remain affected, with many families still unable to return to their homes.

During a relief distribution visit, Siddhartha Bora said the absence of an efficient water drainage system has made flooding an annual problem in the area. He urged the administration to create an alternative and more effective water outlet to provide a lasting solution.

Residents said heavy rainfall in neighbouring Nagaland causes water to flow into the region, where it accumulates due to the lack of proper drainage channels.

Local resident Dhurbo Das said there is no outlet for floodwater to drain into the Dhansiri River, resulting in prolonged waterlogging every year. He stressed the need for constructing an alternate diversion channel to ensure quicker drainage.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), floods are currently affecting 1,36,203 people across 335 villages in five districts—Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Charaideo and Dhemaji. Around 15,422 hectares of crop land have also been damaged.

The overall flood death toll in the state has risen to 85, while relief and rehabilitation measures continue in the affected districts.

Meanwhile, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika visited the flood-affected Demow and Nazira Assembly constituencies in Sivasagar district to review the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.