Keeping in view the prevailing flood situation in the state of Assam, the state government of Assam has announced a slew of measures to help people residing in the flood-affected districts of the state.



Apart from multifarious relief work, the state government, according to the Chief Minister, will pay Rs. 3,800 to each family staying in relief camps and other self-arranged shelters on dykes, roads, and so on.



He also directed the DCs to compile a list of such families and collect the Aadhar Card or Voter Card number of the families' heads, based on which they will be compensated.



In a meeting held via video conferencing, the Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioners (DC) to assess the flood relief work and help in the restoration work as soon as the flood water recedes from the affected areas.

CM Sarma has also directed the DCs to check that no genuine affected person or family should be left out of the compensation. Also, the CM has strictly mentioned to the DCs that no unaffected individuals be included on the list of beneficiaries. "We will go over your lists several times. Before sending the lists to the higher-ups, verify them yourself without relying on the mandals,’’ added Himanta Biswa Sarma.



It may be mentioned here that nearly 30 lakh people across 25 districts of Assam continue to remain affected by the torrential floods.



CM Sarma has been actively taking a ground zero tour, wading through flood waters in flood-affected areas, and personally overseeing flood relief work.



Recently, CM Sarma visited the flood-ravaged Silchar town in Barak valley which has been highly affected by floods, with nearly 70 percent of the town submerged in water.