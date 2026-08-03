Assam floods: Govt announces Rs 37,500 aid per lost cow, compensation for goats and poultry

The Assam government has announced financial assistance for flood-affected families who lost livestock in the recent devastating floods across Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat districts, offering support for the loss of cattle, goats, pigs and poultry under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms.

Under the relief package, eligible households will receive compensation for the loss of up to three large milch animals, including cows, at the rate of Rs 37,500 per animal. Families will also be eligible for assistance for up to 30 small animals, such as goats and pigs, at Rs 4,000 per animal, while compensation of Rs 100 per bird will be provided for the loss of up to 100 poultry birds.

The livestock assistance forms part of a wider rehabilitation package announced by the state government after floods caused extensive damage to homes, agricultural land, public infrastructure and livelihoods in the four Upper Assam districts.

The support is expected to provide crucial relief to rural families whose livelihoods depend heavily on dairy farming, livestock rearing and the sale of milk, goats, pigs and poultry. In several flood-hit areas, families lost cattle along with homes and household belongings, leaving them without a regular source of income.

The government will also organise animal health camps at selected locations across the affected districts through the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department. The camps are expected to provide veterinary care and help prevent disease outbreaks among surviving livestock.

The relief measures come amid reports of severe livestock losses in flood-ravaged areas, particularly in communities where cattle rearing is the primary source of livelihood. In Sivasagar's Nepali Khuti area, residents said floodwaters washed away cattle and destroyed dairy-based livelihoods, leaving several families uncertain about how they would rebuild.

The government has initiated damage assessment exercises and said eligible families will receive assistance in accordance with prescribed SDRF norms. The livestock compensation will be released alongside other rehabilitation support for damaged houses, crops, handlooms and essential infrastructure.

The broader flood relief package also includes Rs 15,000 in immediate assistance for nearly 75,000 eligible families, an additional Rs 10,000 for affected households in Sivasagar and Charaideo, house restoration assistance of up to Rs 1.20 lakh, and support for crop and livelihood losses.

The state government said the measures are aimed at helping flood-hit families restore their livelihoods and recover from the devastation caused by the disaster.