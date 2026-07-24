Assam floods: Govt yet to reach 50,000 people in Nazira, 30,000 in Sivasagar, says Himanta

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 24 said the Assam government has so far been unable to reach around 50,000 people in Nazira and 30,000 people in Sivasagar as unprecedented flooding continues to isolate large parts of Upper Assam.

Addressing the media, Sarma admitted that rescue and relief operations remain incomplete in some of the worst-affected areas due to the scale of the disaster.

"There are around 50,000 people in Nazira and nearly 30,000 people in Sivasagar whom the government has not yet been able to reach with relief. The flood situation has improved slightly, but these areas remain inaccessible," he said.

The chief minister said rescue teams are making every effort to access the marooned villages and expressed hope that the remaining stranded population would be reached soon.

Sarma also confirmed that the flood death toll has risen to 50, while cautioning that the number could increase as several people remain missing.

He said more than 60,000 households continue to remain without electricity after floodwaters damaged power infrastructure across the affected districts.

An inter-ministerial team from the Centre is scheduled to arrive in Assam on Saturday to assess the extent of the damage and evaluate the assistance required for relief and rehabilitation.

Upper Assam, particularly Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat, has witnessed unprecedented flooding following heavy rainfall and upstream water inflows, with multiple agencies, including the Army, NDRF and SDRF, continuing rescue and relief operations.