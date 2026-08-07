Assam floods: Himanta thanks Vantara Foundation, Anant Ambani for aiding wildlife rescue

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 6 thanked the Vantara Foundation for extending support to the state forest department in rescue and relief operations for animals affected by the ongoing floods.

Highlighting the often-overlooked impact of floods on wildlife and livestock, Sarma said more than 10 lakh livestock have been affected, while hundreds of wild animals have been swept away, with many others stranded or missing.

"One of the lesser discussed yet deeply distressing consequences of the Assam floods has been the devastation inflicted on our animals and wildlife," the chief minister said in a post on social media.

He noted that while the forest department has launched extensive rescue and relief efforts, the magnitude of the crisis required additional assistance. Sarma thanked the Vantara Foundation for deploying its specialised wildlife rescue teams and ambulance fleet under the command of the Assam Forest Department.

The chief minister also expressed gratitude to Anant Ambani for the initiative, saying, "Animal rescue during natural disasters often does not receive the attention it deserves. We deeply value those who have chosen to stand for this cause. My sincere gratitude to Shri Anant Ambani for this thoughtful and compassionate gesture."

According to official figures, floods have claimed at least 95 lives in Assam this year, while more than 1.6 lakh people continue to be affected.