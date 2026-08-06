Assam floods hit over 10 lakh livestock, hundreds of wild animals swept away: Himanta

More than 10 lakh livestock have been affected by this year's floods in Assam, with hundreds of wild animals swept away and many others still stranded or missing, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on August 6.

Highlighting the impact of the floods on animals and wildlife, Sarma said it remained "one of the lesser discussed yet deeply distressing consequences" of the disaster.

"Over 10 lakh livestock have been affected, hundreds of wild animals have been swept away, and many more remain stranded or missing," he said in a social media post.

Sarma said the Assam Forest Department had mounted extensive rescue and relief operations, but the scale of the crisis remained immense.

He also noted that animal rescue during natural disasters often "does not receive the attention it deserves", calling for greater recognition of efforts to protect wildlife and livestock during floods.

Floods have claimed at least 95 lives in Assam this year, while more than 1.6 lakh people have been affected across the state.