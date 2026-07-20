Assam floods hit railway operations; Simaluguri–Namtiali route suspended

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has suspended train movement between the Simaluguri–Namtiali and Simaluguri–Selenghat sections following severe flooding caused by the overflowing Dikhow River in Sivasagar district.

According to NFR, incessant heavy rainfall in the upstream catchment areas has led to flooding in and around Simaluguri town under the Tinsukia Division. Floodwaters have inundated the Simaluguri station yard, railway tracks, railway colony, and adjoining areas, with water overtopping the railway track in the Simaluguri section.

In view of passenger safety and operational requirements, several long-distance trains originating from or bound for Dibrugarh and Tinsukia have been diverted via the Rangiya–Rangapara–Dibrugarh route. A number of local passenger services have also been cancelled, while some trains have been short terminated or short originated.

Among the major train services cancelled are:

55914 Tinsukia–Jorhat Town Passenger

75602 Tinsukia–Lumding DEMU

15604 Ledo–Guwahati Intercity Express

15968 Ledo–Rangiya Intercity Express

55910 Dibrugarh–Simaluguri Passenger

NFR has also announced diversions of several Rajdhani, Vivek, Kamrup, Avadh Assam, and other long-distance trains through alternate routes.

To assist affected passengers, NFR has arranged food packets, drinking water, ticket refunds, and help desks at all stations. ASTC buses and local vehicles have been deployed at Namtiali to transport passengers to Sibsagar Town station, from where a special train has been planned for Dibrugarh and New Tinsukia.

Railway authorities said the restrictions will remain in force until the floodwaters recede and the damaged tracks are repaired.