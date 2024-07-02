The ongoing flood situation in Assam has escalated, impacting 14 districts and affecting 2,70,628 residents. According to official reports, the state has received an average rainfall of 21.6 mm, exacerbating the crisis.

Flood warnings have been issued across 41 Revenue Circles and 698 villages. Major rivers, including the Brahmaputra at Dibrugarh, Nimatighat (Jorhat), and Tezpur, along with Subansiri at Badatighat (Lakhimpur), Dikhow at Sivasagar, Dichang at Nanglamuraghat (Sivasagar), and Beki at Barpeta Road Bridge, are flowing above the danger mark.

In the last 24 hours, two lives have been lost in Dhemaji district. Relief efforts are underway with 44 relief camps established, housing 2,593 inmates. Essential relief materials have been distributed, and rescue operations are being conducted by teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire & Emergency Services, Police forces, and AAPDA Mitra Volunteers.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Borjhar has issued warnings for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places across Nalbari, Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Tinsukia, Dhubri, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Golaghat, and Biswanath.