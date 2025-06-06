The flood situation in Assam remains critical, affecting over 5.6 lakh people in 16 districts and submerging 117 villages. A total of 21 people have died so far, with two additional fatalities reported on June 5.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the floodwaters have affected over 5.60 lakh people across 19 districts in the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be visiting the Barak Valley for the second day this week to take stock of the situation, with three districts of this southern part of the state among the worst affected.

An Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said 57 revenue circles and 1,406 villages in 16 districts are under flood waters, affecting 5,61,644 people.

More than 41,000 displaced people are taking shelter in 175 relief camps, while another 210 relief distribution centres are also operational, it said.

Earlier, it was reported that the flood situation in Assam has reached a critical point. In the Sribhumi district, many houses and commercial areas were inundated, leading to the disruption of normal life.

Reports from Baatgram in the North Sribhumi area reflected the extent of the devastation.

While speaking to ANI on Thursday, a villager from Baatgram described the situation, saying, "My house has submerged, and we have been living on the road for the past 3-4 days. The water level is rising."

Additionally, it was reported that around 60 per cent of Assam's Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, home to the country's highest density of one-horned rhinoceroses, has been submerged due to flooding caused by rising waters from the Brahmaputra River, threatening the habitat of the endangered animal species.

According to sanctuary authorities, 10 out of 17 anti-poaching camps inside the 16 sq km protected area have been inundated, severely affecting forest operations and forcing wildlife, including the iconic species, to move to higher ground."

"After June 1, we have received a significant influx of water from the Brahmaputra through channels linked to the sanctuary," said Pranjal Baruah, Ranger of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, to ANI."Floodwaters have also entered via the Kopili River through the Goronga Beel, causing between 60 and 80 per cent of the sanctuary to be submerged," he added.