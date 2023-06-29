According to the latest Assam Daily Flood Report, no human lives have been lost as of June 29. However, the total number of human casualties stands at seven. The flood situation has affected a significant population, with a total of 37,737 individuals feeling the impact. Among those affected, 17,356 are male, 16,989 are female, and 3,392 are children.

The flood's reach extends to nine districts/subdivisions, including Bajali, Barpeta, Darrang, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, and Sonitpur. Seventeen revenue circles have been affected, causing distress to communities residing in 253 villages. Notably, Kamrup district bears the brunt with 116 affected villages.

In response to the crisis, authorities have opened four relief camps/centers, including one relief camp and three relief distribution centers. Currently, there are four individuals taking shelter in relief camps, comprising one male, one female, and two children. No pregnant or lactating mothers or persons with disabilities have sought refuge in these facilities.

The calamity has also taken a toll on animals, with a total of 32,079 affected. Among them, 18,122 are big animals, 9,749 are small animals, and 4,208 are poultry. While no rescue operations have been reported, one medical team has been deployed to provide necessary healthcare services.

Unfortunately, an embankment breach has been reported in Jorhat, adding to the challenges faced by the affected communities. Additionally, the flood has damaged infrastructure, particularly roads, with four cases reported. Barpeta accounts for three of the damaged roads, while Kamrup has one affected road.

In a separate incident, a landslide occurred in Kamrup district along the Palashbari-Joramuhuria Khokhapara Road. The landslides were reported at Ch 6500m and Ch 6515m, under the jurisdiction of PWD, Mirza Sub-division, on June 28, 2023. No casualties were reported in this incident.