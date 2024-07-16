The Assam government has eased traffic restrictions on the Kaziranga section of the national highway following an improvement in flood conditions. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the update via social media on July 16.

According to the Chief Minister's statement, light motor vehicles and buses are now permitted to traverse the Kaziranga stretch of the highway under normal conditions. However, these vehicles will still be subject to speed restrictions to ensure the safety of wildlife in the area.

While smaller vehicles have been given the green light, larger commercial vehicles face continued limitations. "Trucks will be allowed to move only in a convoy," CM Sarma clarified in his tweet.

In view of the improvement in the overall flood situation, from today, light motor vehicles and buses will be allowed to move through the Kaziranga section of the national highway normally, subject to speed restrictions. However, trucks will be allowed to move only in a convoy.… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 16, 2024

This partial reopening of the highway marks a significant step towards normalcy in the region, which has been grappling with severe flooding. The Kaziranga National Park, home to the largest population of one-horned rhinoceros in the world, is particularly vulnerable during the monsoon season.

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The government's decision to maintain speed restrictions and regulate truck movement indicates an ongoing commitment to wildlife protection, even as they work to restore regular traffic flow. Motorists are advised to remain vigilant and adhere to all posted speed limits and traffic regulations while travelling through this ecologically sensitive area.