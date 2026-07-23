ASSAM FLOODS |Live Updates: Death toll, rescue operations, weather alerts and latest news
Aparmita Das | Updated: Jul 23, 2026 12:19 IST
Follow India Today NE's live coverage of the Assam floods with the latest updates on affected districts, rescue and relief operations, weather forecasts, road and rail disruptions, river water levels, government advisories and ground reports.
Assam continues to grapple with one of the worst flood situations in recent years as relentless rainfall and overflowing rivers have inundated vast areas across the state. Thousands of families have been displaced, rescue teams have been deployed to affected districts, and relief operations are underway amid concerns over fresh rainfall and rising river levels. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as roads, rail services and essential infrastructure remain affected in several places.
Stay with India Today NE for minute-by-minute updates on the evolving flood situation. This live blog brings you verified information on the latest death toll, district-wise flood impact, rescue and evacuation efforts by the NDRF, SDRF, Army and local authorities, weather forecasts, river level updates, traffic and train disruptions, government announcements, relief measures, and on-ground reports from across Assam. We will also bring you visuals, official advisories and important public information as the situation develops.
Long-term rehabilitation package in the works
Posted by :- Aparmita
The Assam government is preparing a comprehensive rehabilitation package for flood-hit families and plans to hold talks with neighbouring states to improve coordination on upstream flood management once the immediate crisis subsides.
Over 148 relief camps shelter 30,000 people
Posted by :- Aparmita
The Assam government has set up more than 148 relief camps, where nearly 30,000 displaced people are currently taking shelter. Food, drinking water and other essential supplies are being distributed.
'Unprecedented flood situation': Himanta
Posted by :- Aparmita
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described the floods as "unprecedented", saying cloudbursts upstream and rainfall 436% above normal triggered widespread devastation across the state.
Central team to visit Assam to assess flood damage
Posted by :- Aparmita
Amit Shah informed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that an inter-ministerial central team will soon visit Assam to assess the extent of flood damage and determine the Centre's assistance for relief and rehabilitation.
Authorities urge residents to move to safer places
Posted by :- Aparmita
District officials have appealed to people living in vulnerable and low-lying areas to relocate to safer locations and cooperate with evacuation teams as floodwaters continue to rise.
Submerged roads hamper rescue operations
Posted by :- Aparmita
Several roads in Sivasagar remain underwater, restricting movement and making rescue and relief operations more challenging as authorities continue emergency response efforts.
Viral video shows father carrying child through floodwaters
Posted by :- Aparmita
A video from flood-hit Sivasagar showing a father carrying his young child through chest-deep floodwaters has gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the hardships faced by families affected by the deluge.
WATCH:
Fresh evacuations underway in Sivasagar
Posted by :- Aparmita
Residents in newly inundated areas of Sivasagar have been forced to leave their homes as floodwaters spread to previously unaffected neighbourhoods. Rescue teams are evacuating stranded people and shifting them to safer locations.
Flood situation worsens in Sivasagar
Posted by :- Aparmita
The flood situation in Assam's Sivasagar district worsened as rising waters inundated several new localities, triggering fresh evacuations and disrupting normal life. Authorities remain on high alert as water levels continue to rise.
Relief and rescue operations continue across Assam
Posted by :- Aparmita
Authorities are continuing relief and rescue operations in flood-hit areas as the state administration closely monitors the evolving situation across affected districts.
Urban flooding persists in four Assam districts
Posted by :- Aparmita
Urban flooding continues to affect Kamrup, Darrang, Kamrup (Metropolitan) and Dibrugarh. A total of 16 localities or municipal wards and six revenue circles remain waterlogged, affecting 958 people.
Nearly 25,000 hectares of cropland remain submerged
Posted by :- Aparmita
The floods have inundated 24,897.27 hectares of agricultural land across Assam, causing widespread damage to crops as the state continues to battle the flood crisis.
Over 6.4 lakh people affected across 11 districts
Posted by :- Aparmita
Floods continue to affect 11 districts in Assam, with 6,40,129 people impacted. According to the latest flood bulletin, 40 revenue circles and 939 villages remain inundated.
10 more die in Assam floods in 24 hours
Posted by :- Aparmita
Assam reported 10 fresh flood-related deaths over the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 41. The fatalities were recorded in Sivasagar (3), Jorhat (3), Charaideo (2), Dhemaji (1) and Karbi Anglong (1).
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