ASSAM FLOODS |Live Updates: Death toll, rescue operations, weather alerts and latest news

Assam continues to grapple with one of the worst flood situations in recent years as relentless rainfall and overflowing rivers have inundated vast areas across the state. Thousands of families have been displaced, rescue teams have been deployed to affected districts, and relief operations are underway amid concerns over fresh rainfall and rising river levels. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as roads, rail services and essential infrastructure remain affected in several places.

Stay with India Today NE for minute-by-minute updates on the evolving flood situation. This live blog brings you verified information on the latest death toll, district-wise flood impact, rescue and evacuation efforts by the NDRF, SDRF, Army and local authorities, weather forecasts, river level updates, traffic and train disruptions, government announcements, relief measures, and on-ground reports from across Assam. We will also bring you visuals, official advisories and important public information as the situation develops.