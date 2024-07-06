Assam floods: Nagaon district officials provide relief efforts to affected people
In Assam's Nagaon district, extensive relief efforts are underway to assist those affected by severe flooding, with the administration providing emergency relief and conducting health check-ups.
Amid severe flood situation in Assam, extensive relief efforts are going on in the flood-affected regions in Nagaon. The district administration is actively involved in providing emergency relief to those impacted by the severe flooding.
The relief initiatives involves a wide range of support services to ensure the well-being and safety of the flood victims. Key efforts include:
- Health Check-Ups and Distribution: The administration is conducting health check-ups and distributing essential items such as baby food, cattle feed, medicines, tarpaulins, rations, and clean drinking water to the affected population.
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- Rescue Operations: Focused rescue operations are in place to assist the most vulnerable individuals, including pregnant women, ensuring their safety and access to necessary care.
- Public Announcements: Authorities are making public announcements to ensure the effective delivery of relief services and to address urgent needs promptly.
As of reports on July 3, a total of 30,000 people are currently affected in Nagaon district. As many as 35 villages have been submerged which caused widespread devastation across the district.
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