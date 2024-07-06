Amid severe flood situation in Assam, extensive relief efforts are going on in the flood-affected regions in Nagaon. The district administration is actively involved in providing emergency relief to those impacted by the severe flooding.

The relief initiatives involves a wide range of support services to ensure the well-being and safety of the flood victims. Key efforts include:

- Health Check-Ups and Distribution: The administration is conducting health check-ups and distributing essential items such as baby food, cattle feed, medicines, tarpaulins, rations, and clean drinking water to the affected population.

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- Rescue Operations: Focused rescue operations are in place to assist the most vulnerable individuals, including pregnant women, ensuring their safety and access to necessary care.

- Public Announcements: Authorities are making public announcements to ensure the effective delivery of relief services and to address urgent needs promptly.

As of reports on July 3, a total of 30,000 people are currently affected in Nagaon district. As many as 35 villages have been submerged which caused widespread devastation across the district.

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