Assam floods: Nearly Rs 150 crore disbursed as interim relief, damage assessment 75 per cent complete

Nearly Rs 150 crore has been disbursed as interim relief to flood-affected people in Assam, while the remaining eligible claims are expected to be cleared by Monday, August 17, according to the state government’s latest review of the flood response.

The government said the assessment of flood-related damage has reached 75 per cent, with more than 1,000 surveyors deployed across affected areas to complete the remaining assessment on an urgent basis.

The review also focused on the restoration of essential infrastructure. A total of 793 schools are currently undergoing repairs and are being prepared for the resumption of classes. Roads and other public infrastructure damaged by the floods are also being rebuilt on priority.

In Sivasagar, high-capacity pumps have been deployed to operate round the clock to drain water from low-lying areas and facilitate the restoration of normal conditions.

The government is also scaling up health camps in flood-affected areas and monitoring the situation closely for any possible outbreak of water-borne or other diseases following the inundation.

Loan relief measures and insurance claims were also reviewed during the meeting. Eligible beneficiaries have been urged to submit their claims by August 30 to facilitate timely processing.

The government said compensation and other benefits are being mapped to ensure that assistance reaches every affected household.

Officials have been directed to maintain speed in relief and restoration operations, with the government stressing that delays and negligence in the implementation of flood-response measures will not be tolerated.