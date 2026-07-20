Assam floods: NFR arranges buses, special train, food for stranded passengers after train diversions

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has made special arrangements for passengers affected by the diversion of long-distance trains following flood-induced disruption of rail services at Simaluguri in Assam.

The railway said it has initiated a series of measures to assist passengers as train services remain affected due to flooding in the Simaluguri area.

According to NFR, food packets, drinking water and ticket refund facilities have been arranged for passengers travelling on diverted trains. Help desks have also been set up at all affected stations to assist commuters.

To facilitate onward travel, Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) buses and local vehicles have been deployed at Namtiali to transport passengers to Sibsagar Town railway station.

From Sibsagar Town, the railway has planned a special train to carry stranded passengers onwards to Dibrugarh and New Tinsukia.

The railway said 217 passengers who deboarded the 22503 Vivek Express at Selenghat are being transported by road to Mariani.

Additionally, arrangements have been made for 570 passengers of the 15959 Kamrup Express and 490 passengers of the 15934 Amritsar–Tinsukia Express, who deboarded at Mariani, to ensure they receive necessary assistance.

Train services on the Simaluguri–Namtiali and Simaluguri–Selenghat sections were suspended after the overflowing Dikhow River inundated railway tracks and station infrastructure, forcing the diversion of several long-distance trains via the Rangiya–Rangapara route.