In the latest Assam daily flood report as of July 3, there have been no reports of human casualties, keeping the total number of lives lost at 7. However, the flood situation continues to impact the lives of the population in various districts across the state.

The total population affected by the floods stands at 1539, comprising 639 males, 584 females, and 316 children. The floods have also taken a toll on the animal population, with 4882 animals affected, including 4642 large animals, 185 small animals, and 55 poultry.

To provide relief to those affected, two relief camps have been established in Kamrup and Kokrajhar districts.

The flood situation has impacted six districts, namely Bajali, Dhemaji, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, and Kokrajhar. Additionally, nine revenue circles have been affected, highlighting the widespread impact of the floods.

Among the affected areas, Kamrup district bears the brunt, with 83 out of 100 affected villages located in the district.

In terms of infrastructure damage, 14 roads have been affected in the districts of Dhubri, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Nalbari, and Sonitpur. However, no embankments have been breached so far, providing some relief in flood control efforts.

The flood report does not indicate any damage to bridges or wildlife due to the floods. Moreover, there have been no reported landslides or instances of urban flooding.