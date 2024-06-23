Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on June 23 informed that the water level of the Kushiyara river in Karimganj has exceeded the danger mark, further stating that over 1 lakh people in the state are affected due to the floods.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that 1 10 districts, 27 revenue circles, 968 villages in the state are still affected. Moreover, he added that 1,17,212 people have been impacted.

Further, the Assam chief minister added that 134 relief camps have been actively set up, along with 94 relief distribution centers with 17,661 inmates.



Over 3.90 lakh people have been reeling under floodwater in Assam, with only a marginal improvement owing to the receding rainfall which has brought respite in some parts of the state.

Meanwhile, 19 districts are still affected, according to officials. The death toll in this year’s flood, landslides and storm has reached 37, while one person is missing, the officials said.

It may be mentioned that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to review the preparedness for dealing with monsoon-induced floods in various parts of the country on June 23. This high-level meeting aims to assess the overall flood management strategies in anticipation of the monsoon season.

"Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting on Sunday to review the nation's preparedness for flood management," a home ministry official confirmed.