The flood situation in Assam continues to remain grim, affecting nine districts and 21 revenue circles across the state. Over 1.38 lakh people have been impacted as incessant rainfall and rising river levels continue to inundate large swathes of land.

The districts bearing the brunt of the deluge include Cachar (Silchar, Katigorah, Sonai), Golaghat (Bokakhat), Hailakandi (Hailakandi, Lala, Algapur), Kamrup (Boko, Hajo), Kamrup Metro (Chandrapur), Lakhimpur (North Lakhimpur), Morigaon (Morigaon, Laharighat, Mayong, Bhuragaon), Nagaon (Kampur, Nagaon, Raha), and Sribhumi (Badarpur, RK Nagar, Sribhumi Sadar).

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a total of 355 villages have been submerged, with 1,38,723 people affected by the floods. Relief and rescue operations are underway, with 43 relief camps and 48 relief distribution centres currently operational. These camps are providing shelter to 6,353 displaced individuals.

Authorities have intensified humanitarian efforts by distributing essential supplies, including 546.07 quintals of rice, 197.96 quintals of dal, 16.8 quintals of salt, and 2,898.09 litres of mustard oil. For livestock support, 3,685 tarpaulin sheets, 271.22 quintals of wheat bran, and 1,785.14 quintals of rice bran have been provided as cattle feed.

Tragically, one human casualty has been reported from the Sribhumi district. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been actively conducting evacuation operations in the region since the early hours of the morning. So far, no breaches in embankments have been reported.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and have urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant and follow safety advisories.