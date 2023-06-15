Around 20,925 people in four districts in Assam have been affected in the first spell of a flood as on June 14, informed Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

As per the latest report issued by the ASDMA, in Dhemaji a total of 157 people have been affected which include 66 males, 61 females and 30 children.

On the otherhand, in the Lakhimpur district, a total of 20, 768 people have been affected which include 9698 males, 8622 females and 2448 children.

The total number of animals affected in both districts stands at 1787.

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On June 14, the Singra River breached two embankments in the Lakhimpur district and a total of five embankments, and six roads in different districts have also been damaged due to continuous rainfall, the ASDMA said.

"Following incessant rain, the water level of many rivers is rising up," it said.

The four affected districts are Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Cachar and Kamrup (Metro).

A total of 19 villages under five revenue circles are currently underwater and 1787 animals are also affected in the deluge.

ASDMA said that the flood waters have submerged 13.50 hectares of cropland in the flood-affected districts.

In the urban areas, Silchar in Cachar district has experienced flash floods in various locations, including National Highway, Link Road, Ambicapatty, N.S. Avenue, and Sonai Road. The heavy rainfall on June 12 resulted in flooding in different parts of Silchar Town, causing significant disruptions for approximately 15,000 residents.