In the latest update from the Assam Daily Flood Report as of June 25, the devastating floods in Assam have affected a significant population. A total of 271,522 individuals have been impacted, including 122,791 males, 112,993 females, and 35,738 children.

The report indicates that no rivers are currently flowing above the danger level. However, the floods have wreaked havoc in 15 districts and sub-divisions, namely Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, Tamulpur, and Kokrajhar.

The floodwaters have engulfed 874 villages across these districts, with Kamrup, Barpeta, and Darang being the most affected, with 182, 167, and 151 villages affected, respectively.

In response to the crisis, authorities have established 165 relief camps and centers, providing essential assistance to those affected. Among the inmates in these relief camps, there are 43,064 individuals, including 20,208 males, 20,638 females, 2,178 children, 24 pregnant or lactating mothers, and 16 persons with disabilities.

Livestock and animals have also suffered the consequences of the floods. The report highlights that a staggering 289,597 animals have been affected, including 144,287 large animals, 106,074 small animals, and 39,236 poultry. Tragically, 222 animals have been washed away due to the rising waters.

Furthermore, the floods have caused damage to infrastructure, with 50 roads reported as damaged. This has further hampered transportation and rescue operations in the affected areas.