As the flood situation in Assam continues to take a toll on lives and livelihoods, the daily flood report for August 6, 2023, reveals distressing numbers of affected population, relief camps, and damaged infrastructure in Dhemaji district.

According to the latest report, a total of 4,195 individuals have been affected by the floods in Dhemaji. Among them, 1,648 are male, 1,480 are female, and 1,067 are children. The floods have forced 48 people to seek refuge in relief camps, comprising 22 males, 18 females, and 8 children.

There are no rivers currently flowing above the danger level or the highest flood level. However, the flood situation remains critical in one district and its three revenue circles.

The floods have disrupted the lives of the residents in ten villages across Dhemaji district. Jonai, Dhemaji, and Sissiborgaon are among the severely affected areas.

The natural calamity has not only affected human lives but also impacted animals, with 1,155 creatures facing the brunt of the floods. Among the affected animals, 557 are large animals, 548 are small animals, and 50 are poultry.

The floods have also inflicted significant damage to crucial infrastructure, particularly roads in the region. One of the affected roads is the Dhemaji - Dhemaji railway station to Adikolia via Kankobasti, Shantipur, and Jamuguri Panchali PWD roads. Erosion of the side berm and bridge approaches has occurred at specific points along this road, posing severe challenges to transportation and connectivity.