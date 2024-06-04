The flood situation in Assam has reached alarming levels, impacting more than 6 lakh individuals across 10 districts. The state government has swiftly responded by establishing 191 relief camps and 108 relief distribution centres in the affected areas, providing vital assistance to those in need. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to carry out rescue and relief operations, aiming to alleviate the impact of the floods on affected communities.

Tragically, reports from government sources reveal that the flood-related casualties have risen, with four individuals losing their lives and four others reported missing in Cachar district alone. The death toll has now climbed to 18, emphasizing the severity of the situation and the urgent need for effective intervention.

The floodwaters have submerged 577 villages and inflicted substantial damage on over 6,000 hectares of crop areas across the state, exacerbating the already challenging agricultural conditions for farmers. Additionally, the Northeast Frontier Railway has been compelled to take drastic measures due to the extensive damage inflicted on the track between the New Haflong – Chandranathpur section. Consequently, several train services on this route have been either cancelled or partially cancelled until June 5th, causing disruptions in transportation and further complicating relief efforts.