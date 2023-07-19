The flood situation continues to remain grim in Assam as a total of 63,606 people are still reeling under floods in several parts of the state, said a report on the flood on July 19.

The affected areas are Barpeta, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Karmrup (M), Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar.

Besides this, the flood claimed one more life and with this fresh death, a total of 9 lives have been lost due to the flood so far.

Altogether 272 villages in 14 revenue circles are underwater and 2863.76 hectares of cropland have been damaged across Assam, the report said.

To tackle the situation, the government has opened a total of 51 relief camps and centre in Chirang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, and Sivasagar.

''Around 21432 animals including have also been affected while around 67 houses have been damaged,'' the flood report added.

Meanwhile, the Brahmaputra river in Dhubri, Tezpur, and Neamatighat is flowing over danger level.

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