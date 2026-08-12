Assam floods: Over Rs 1,000 crore likely needed for rehabilitation, says Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, August 12, said more than Rs 1,000 crore is likely to be required for repairing damaged properties and rehabilitating people affected by the latest wave of floods in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Sarma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured the state of full assistance in the rehabilitation process.

“To give a permanent relief, a rapid relief assessment drive was launched on August 9. As per an initial report, over 8,000 families have been assessed and Rs 150 crore damage has been estimated,” he said.

The assessment will continue till August 30 and is expected to cover around 50,000-60,000 families in the Upper Assam districts that were severely affected by the latest floods, he said.

“I believe there will be a spending of over Rs 1,000 crore in damage repair and rehabilitation. The PM has assured that there is no issue in paying the affected families and asked us to do the assessment without any lapse,” Sarma said.

The chief minister also acknowledged the contribution of various groups and individuals in providing relief to flood-affected people.

He said 72 YouTubers from across the country had raised funds for relief operations, with many already working on the ground.

“We are keeping a close watch on them whether they are spending the money for flood affected areas,” he said.

Sarma also announced the release of Rs 11.3 crore for rebuilding 494 flood-damaged Anganwadi centres across Upper Assam.

“We want to restart these centres as soon as possible so that all services can be provided. Altogether 494 Anganwadi centres, which were damaged, will be rebuilt in this drive,” he said.

Each damaged Anganwadi centre will receive up to Rs 2.5 lakh for restoration, he added.

The latest rehabilitation assessment comes as Assam continues to deal with the impact of severe flooding that has affected several districts, damaged homes and infrastructure and disrupted the livelihoods of thousands of people.