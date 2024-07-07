Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress leader and sister of Rahul Gandhi, expressed deep concern over the devastating floods wreaking havoc in Assam. She lamented the loss of lives and extensive displacement of residents, with thousands seeking refuge in relief camps across the state.

"The news of large scale loss of lives due to floods in Assam is very sad. Lakhs of people are living in relief camps due to the worsening situation. A large number of animals have also died in Kaziranga and many are injured. Our thoughts are with the people of Assam," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remarked.

She called upon Congress leaders and workers to actively engage in relief and rescue operations to assist the affected population. Stating the urgency of the situation, she urged both state and central governments to extend every possible support to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the floods.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday also expressed concern over the flood situation in Assam and urged the Central and state governments to expeditiously extend all possible support to those affected. The flood situation in Assam remained critical on Saturday with six more people losing their lives and nearly 24 lakh people affected, according to an official bulletin.

"In a post on Twitter, Gandhi said, 'The flood situation in Assam is becoming increasingly dangerous. My thoughts are with our brothers and sisters reeling under the deluge. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I appeal to Congress leaders and workers to provide help in rescue and rehabilitation operations,' the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said."