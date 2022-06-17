RANGIA: The rising waters of Rangia's Baralia and Nona rivers have inundated Rangia and its adjoining areas today. Almost the entire area of Rangia town is now underwater.

Meanwhile, traffic on the Rangia Goresuar link road has also been disrupted due to water logging for a while.

Several areas in Rangia like Batakuchi, Senimra, Bihapara, Gurkuchi, Shalmari, Sirakhundi, Tarakuchi etc. have been inundated by the water of Barlia river.

Moreover, the Puthimari river is flowing above the danger mark causing panic among the people.

On the other hand, the embankment of Puthimari river can cause damage in the north Kamrup district.

Embankment in Puthimari river in Rangia’s Garka administration replied that it would take an hour after informing the administration. If more rains occur the flood situation will worsen in the coming days in Rangia as well as the north bank of the Kamrup district.